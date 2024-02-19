What’s going on with the Today show cast? All of the morning talk show’s original hosts went missing from the program on Monday, February 19.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin were all absent from Today at the start of the episode. Usually, they are present to deliver big news stories first thing in the morning. Thankfully, weekend anchors Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander filled in for them at the news desk.

“Both Savannah and Hoda have this President’s Day off,” Peter, 47, told the curious Today audience, without revealing any further details.

Dylan Dreyer, who doesn’t typically tackle the morning’s biggest headlines, joined them later on in the hour. Al Roker was also missing from the broadcast, leaving Dylan, 42, to take over forecasting duties.

Savannah’s absence might not have come as a shock to longtime Today fans. Many loyal watchers know that the broadcaster is currently on a book tour to promote her latest faith-based work, Mostly What God Does. She also missed out on Friday’s episode as she was traveling across the U.S. to share her new project.

The legal analyst caused quite a bit of a stir after a February 15 interview with Kelly Rowland on Today went viral for the wrong reasons. While the Destiny’s Child singer was on the show to promote her new film, Mea Culpa, Savannah kept pushing Kelly, 43, for information about Beyoncé’s new country album.

“What do you think about your friend Beyoncé?” she asked Kelly. “She’s like your sister, you guys literally grew up together — she’s stepping into country.”

“I’m so proud of her,” the “When Love Takes Over singer responded. When asked a second time about what she thought about Beyoncé’s venture into country music, Kelly’s answer was similar. “I’m so proud of her. So happy for her,” she assured Savannah once more.

“Please stop asking @KELLYROWLAND about the choices @Beyonce makes,” one person wrote on X after the awkward interview. “Kelly has her own beautiful gifts, talents and projects that should be celebrated.”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As for the reason behind Hoda’s absence, it seems like the journalist was spending time with her family. She shared several photos from her niece Hannah’s birthday on Instagram over the weekend.

“Happy birthday sweet @hannah.kotb ! I loved spending your 17th with you — watching you play your favorite sport! #volleyballtime,” Hoda, 59, captioned one photo with her two daughters, Haley and Hope, and Hannah.