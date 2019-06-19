Whether you know him from his popular TV sitcoms like Home Improvement or Last Man Standing, or from his movies like The Santa Clause and Toy Story, you’d know that Tim Allen has had quite the career. However, there is something that is a lot more important to him than his Hollywood accomplishments: his kids.

The 65-year-old had his first child, Katherine, in 1989, with his wife at the time, Laura Deibel. The pair tied the knot in 1984 before parting ways in 2003. It would be 20 years before the comedian would have another child, as in 2009 he welcomed his daughter Elizabeth with his second and current wife, actress Jane Hajduk. The couple married in 2006.

“The older one will roll her eyes, and the younger one just stares at me,” the actor once exclusively told Closer Weekly of his kids. “I think she’s done with me, but I still try to play jokes and make them laugh.”

“I’m 68 percent joyous, aiming for 70 percent,” Tim quipped at the time. “I’m also extremely grateful for where I am today.” So great to hear!

Scroll on down to learn a bit more about his two daughters!