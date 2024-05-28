So many famous faces have come and gone from The View’s hosting panel over the years, and Sunny Hostin has revealed which former costars she still keeps in touch with!

The talk show host shared that she still talks to former costars Sherri Shepherd, Paula Faris and Candace Cameron Bure while chatting with Us Weekly on May 26. Additionally, Sunny, 55, called out some of her other former colleagues for their outspoken comments about the show.

“I’m always surprised when people speak negatively about our show, if I’m being honest,” she told the outlet.

As for the colleagues of the past and present she still maintains a good relationship with, Sunny is grateful for their “sisterhood.”

“We are all close, regardless of our personal views,” the ABC star explained. “We leave all of that at the table. So I’m always surprised when someone says, ‘I don’t like that person.’ Because it’s never personal.”

Sometimes, things can get pretty heated between the costars on The View when they discuss intense topics. Rest assured, Sunny and her colleagues know how to separate their work from their personal bonds with each other at the end of the day.

“It disappoints me when viewers think that we don’t like each other, because we do,” she assured fans.

ABC/Lou Rocco

Sunny joined The View as a cohost in season 20 in 2016. She currently sits alongside Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin on the hosting panel.

Sunny’s costar Sara, 46, also recently revealed which former costar she keeps in touch with the most. During a Q&A in her Instagram Stories on May 2, Sara told fans that she still remains close to Paula, 48.

Paula served as a cohost on The View from 2015 to 2018. She opened up about the personal reasons why she decided to leave the talk show as well as her role on Good Morning America.

“I went from a period of seven months where I had a miscarriage, [and] I had a concussion — someone threw something at my head when I was doing a live shot and that knocked me out of work for three weeks,” she explained during an interview with Good Housekeeping in November 2018. “[Then] the day I got cleared to go to work, I got in a head-on car crash. A couple of months later I got influenza, and influenza turned into pneumonia.”