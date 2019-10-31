You know what they say: imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! And that’s why Marie Osmond and the other ladies from The Talk decided to dress up as some notable celebrities for Halloween!

Marie, 60, along with her fellow cohosts — Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood — will be taking the stage, but not as themselves of course, as they will each be rocking a celebrity costume for the talk show’s fifth annual “Rocktober Lip Sync War.” The “Paper Roses” singer will be making her debut in the fun competition as singer Gwen Stefani, and she will try to take down Sheryl, the reigning champion, who will be wearing a surprise costume.

Into more surprises? Well Sharon’s own daughter, Kelly Osbourne, will be hosting the singing contest — dressed up as singer Boy George!

It doesn’t shock us at all that the women from The Talk are bringing in the newest cohost to take part in this exciting activity, especially since Marie herself says they are all pretty close. “OK, you want a scoop? We actually like each other … shocker (laughs),” the performer exclusively told Closer Weekly about her friends at work. “I’ve been telling everybody I’m so happy because now I’m on the group text, so it’s like ‘lunch here, we will meet up here.’ It’s just so fun.” In fact, Donny Osmond‘s sister couldn’t help but gush about of her coworkers.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

“I have great respect for Sharon. I think she is phenomenal because she’s the queen, and she’s just — I love women that are brilliant and how she has kept that brand going on and she was the first one to do reality television, and she has a way of saying things that are just beautiful,” Marie explained, as she also gushed about Carrie Ann.

“When I came on, she was the one that came up to me and said, ‘I used to be the newbie, [so] if you need anything let me know,'” Marie gushed. So sweet!

Scroll on down to see the costumes that Marie and the rest of the ladies on The Talk will be wearing!