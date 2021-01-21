The Rock’s Daughters Have Him Wrapped Around Their Fingers! Meet Dwayne Johnson’s 3 Kids

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is praised for his work as an actor, wrestler and businessman, but it’s also important to point out how amazing of a father he is. The beloved Hollywood star takes pride in being the dad of his three daughters, Simone, Jasmine and Tiana.

“I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have,” The Rock sweetly shared during an appearance on a new OWN series in December 2020. “I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give [my children] things that I felt I never got.”

Parenting isn’t always easy, but the Rampage star is willing to make whatever sacrifice it takes to see his babies smile. It’s been like that ever since the moment Dwayne welcomed his eldest daughter, Simone, alongside his ex-wife, Dany Garcia.

Those feelings intensified as the former football player expanded his family with his longtime love and second spouse, Lauren Hashian. Dwayne and the singer-songwriter are the proud parents of the hunk’s younger kids, Jasmine and Tiana.

As the dad of girls, The Rock feels lucky to be surrounded by amazing young ladies. “[Jasmine’s] so beautiful, and her and Tia — and of course my oldest, Simone — it’s just the best thing … I have a house full of just strong, bad-ass women … it’s terrifying, but it’s awesome,” he gushed to ExtraTV in July 2019.

“I grew up an only child [and] my dad was tough. He kicked my ass … there was a lot of testosterone growing up,” the Jumanji actor continued. “So there is this balance, having all this estrogenic energy, then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and hopefully setting a standard of what a man should be in their lives.”

There’s no doubt Dwayne has perfected his role as a father, but he’s still learning new things every day. “Through life and experience, I’m a different kind of dad,” he told Fatherly in 2017. “[My daughters] teach me so much, and continue to check me. They’re the equalizer.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about The Rock’s three daughters!