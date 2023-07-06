A final goodbye. After more than 50 years as a chart-topping rock band, The Eagles announced that they will be embarking on a farewell tour.

“Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” the group announced in a statement on their Instagram page on Thursday, July 6. “The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set.”

The Eagles will tour one last time with Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of late founding member Glenn Frey.

Glenn died on January 18, 2016, from complications of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia, but the band continues to honor his legacy by performing the hit songs he wrote and recorded.

Special guest performer Steely Dan will also be joining the Grammy-winning musical act on the road this time around.



“Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music,” the statement continued. “At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The first of 13 U.S. concert dates is set to kick off on September 7 in New York, with more dates expected to be added to the lineup over time. It’s clear that seeing all of their fans in the crowd at concerts has always been the most rewarding part of performing.

“The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand,” the announcement read. “But we hope to see as many of you as we can before we finish up.”

Everett/Shutterstock

Seeing the group take their final bow together will be emotional for many loyal fans. “Thank you for your great music,” one follower wrote in the comments section of the post. Others begged The Eagles to come to their cities and countries and perform on stage one more time.

Tickets for The Long Goodbye tour will go on sale on July 14 at 10 a.m. VIP packages will also be available for the final chance to see the iconic group in action.