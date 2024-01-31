Looking for love! Teri Hatcher admitted that she recently got kicked off a dating app for the most interesting reason.

“I’ve tried them all, and I tried my latest one. I tried Hinge,” Teri, 59, told Curtis Stone during an appearance on Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone this month.

The Desperate Housewives actress continued, “You know, I thought, I’m gonna say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I’m putting myself out there. That’s what I thought my gesture of joining that Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off.”

When Curtis, 48, asked why they kicked her off the dating platform, she responded, “Well, they thought I was pretending to be Teri Hatcher.”

“They apologized, and then I was like, ‘I’m sort of over it.’ So now I’m over it,” she added. “I’m definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there’s any way I’ll go somewhere and meet someone, that’s what it’s gonna have to be, but honestly, I’m happy. I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. I, you know, it’s fine. I don’t need a man. I have a cat.”

Teri has been married and divorced twice. The Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman actress wed Marcus Leithold in 1988. They split the following year. In 1994, she married her second husband, Jon Tenney, with whom she welcomed daughter Emerson Tenney in 1997. Teri and Jon divorced in 2003.

Prior to revealing her dating app debacle, Teri explained that she was content with being single after two failed marriages.

“There is a difference between being lonely and being alone,” she told People in December 2019. “I have been single for a very long time but there is nothing lonely about my life. I want to remove the stigma of that.”

Hannes Magerstaedt/WireImage

The Golden Globe winner went on to say that “many women who get divorced will not get remarried.”

“That kind of sounds depressing but it doesn’t have to be,” Teri explained. “Many women are not just surviving alone, they’re thriving. They’re empowered, they’re making money, they’re being healthy, they’re traveling. You are allowed to be proud of your life when you’re not part of a couple.”