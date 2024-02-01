Weeks after the Cheers cast reunited at the 75th Emmy Awards, Ted Danson hinted that they might appear on screen again in the future.

“Well, you know, it’s interesting … I’ve seen them recently, everybody, pretty much everybody,” Ted, 76, told Entertainment Tonight about a potential show revival on Wednesday, January 30.

At the annual award ceremony, the Golden Globe winner was joined on stage by Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt. They sat in a set made to look like the iconic Boston-based pub from Cheers. Castmates Shelly Long and Woody Harrelson were not in attendance.

“I’m sorry Shelley [wasn’t there] and Woody was off doing a play [Ulster American] in London — which I saw, and he was amazing,” Ted continued. “But [the reunion] was lovely.”

Ted, who played Sam Malone on the show, also previously reunited with his costars at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, in June 2023. Missing from the event was Kirstie Alley, who died in December 2022 at age 71 from colon cancer.

“She’s not here. It’s very strange,” Ted said about his late costar. “She came in like a ball of fire … She was making her entrance into the table read and she put on a Shelly Long, blonde wig. We’re like, ‘OK, you’ll do great.’”

Cheers ran for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993 on NBC, winning 28 Emmy Awards over the seasons, including four trophies for Outstanding Comedy Series.

“I’ve attended the funeral for a sitcom many times,” cocreator James Burrows reflected. “Somehow it springs out of the coffin, but I’m not sure now. I don’t know what’s going on.”

Ted later spoke about contributing to the huge decision to end the beloved series.

“In my defense, we’d all been talking for a couple of years [about ending the series],” he confessed, before saying, “OK, sorry. It was me.”

“My life was a hot mess at the time, and if I had not stopped and gotten it together, I would never have met my wife,” he continued.

The Good Place actor has been married to Mary Steenburgen since 1995. They had first met in 1983, when he auditioned to play her husband in Cross Creek. After Cheers came to an end, the pair reunited to costar in 1993’s Pontiac Moon. Their connection was undeniable.

“I’m madly in love with Mary Steenburgen. She’s a remarkable human being, so I’m just incredibly blessed,” he told Us Weekly of his marriage in July 2017. “It feels like heaven on Earth. If I were to die, I can say, I know what it’s like to be loved and to love.”