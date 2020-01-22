It’s been a rough time recently for Tatum O’Neal, but she wants all to know that things are improving when it comes to her rheumatoid arthritis.

The 56-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 21, to update her fans and followers on her battle. “R/A slowly trending better. I don’t post selfie‘s anymore so here you go — so people will stop worrying about me,” the actress wrote alongside a sweet photo of herself smiling. Tatum then added, “rheumatoidarthritiswarrior” and “#rheumatoidarthritisfighter.” Take a look at the post below!

People were all about the update, as they took to the comments section to respond. “We miss you! I have osteoarthritis. Can’t imagine how painful R/A is. Feel better,” one person said. Another added, “True fighter and an inspiration!”

This isn’t the first time that the Oscar winner has touched on her current fight with R/A — she recently went into more detail about it all. “Living with rheumatoid arthritis. A fall scratch scar on my right hip. And the back surgery scar from eight years ago,” the star wrote via Instagram. “My last back surgery scar is on the front from February. And all those red marks are from heating pads. I probably should turn those down a little bit and, believe it or not this is me actually getting better. Cheers to everyone and rheumatoid arthritis can go f–k itself.”

The Paper Moon star has always been quite open about her personal life, including updating us on her up and down relationship with her father, Ryan O’Neal — as they’ve gotten older, their bond has “changed for the better,” Tatum once exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “I think we have a lot in common now, and you become more like comrades. I have a lot of joy in my life.”

It’s been quite the rollercoaster for Tatum, but we are just glad to see that the Hollywood star continues to fight and keep her positive attitude through it all. We wish her nothing but the best moving forward!