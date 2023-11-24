Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Son's 1st Thanksgiving [Photos]

The El Moussa family compared themselves to the “modern day Griswolds” during their Thanksgiving celebration this year! Tarek El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young, hosted the holiday at their house with their blended family in tow, with so many adorable photos to show for it.

The HGTV stars were excited for their adorable son Tristan’s first Thanksgiving after welcoming him in January. The little one spent time with his siblings, Taylor and Brayden, whom Tarek, 42, shares with his ex-wife, Christina Hall.

Christina spent Thanksgiving with her husband, Josh Hall, in Costa Rica. “Happy turkey day from the Halls,” the pair captioned a photo in their Instagram Stories during their trip.

Scroll below to see photos from Tarek and Heather’s Thanksgiving celebration with their kids.