On September 13, 1969, Susan Lucci married Helmut Huber. Now, 50 years later, the iconic soap star and the Austrian-born chef are set to celebrate and look back on just how far they’ve come.

“It will be, if we play our cards right,” Susan, 72, told Closer Weekly exclusively at Broadway Sings’ yearly benefit for Pride on Monday, June 24, when asked about their big relationship milestone.

As for their big plans, Helmut, 81, hinted that they’re still figuring out how to commemorate the occasion. Susan was a little more specific and revealed that they’ll “probably be in Austria.”

“We’ve been there many times because he’s from there but there are places I haven’t been,” the All My Children star noted. “It should be a great trip.”

Just because these two have been together for quite some time doesn’t mean their admiration for each other has waned. In fact, Susan knows exactly why Helmut is her forever love.

“He always made me laugh and he still does,” she gushed. “Helmut doesn’t look like somebody who would make you laugh. He looks very imposing, but then he’s very funny. The combination is great.”

Susan and Helmut have welcomed two children into the world, daughter Liza Huber and son Andreas Huber. From those two kids, they have amassed five grandchildren to spoil and shower with affection.

“Everybody’s great,” the Devious Maids star said. When asked how she would describe her nature as a grandmother, Susan painted an oh-so-cute picture: “a kissing, hugging, feeding, tickling kind.”

It’s great to see Susan in such good spirits as just earlier this year she revealed that she was “lucky to be alive” after undergoing an emergency heart procedure. On top of that, Susan never told her mom about her health scare. Don’t worry, though, because Susan exclusively told Closer Weekly last year that she has no plans to retire because that word isn’t even in her vocabulary.

For more exclusive content, sign up for our Closer Weekly newsletter!