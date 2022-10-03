Iconic Supermodels Are the Ultimate Bikini Babes! See Swimsuit Photos of Cindy Crawford and More

Strutting their stuff! The world’s most iconic supermodels have worn gorgeous bikini looks on huge runways. Christie Brinkley, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and more fashion mavens have flaunted their swimsuit looks on world stages for decades, proving that their beauty is timeless.

Christie shot to fame in the early ‘70s when she was discovered by fashion photographers in Paris. Soon after, she became one of the most popular Sports Illustrated models, gracing the cover of the swimsuit edition three times from 1979 to 1981. She also ventured into acting before returning to cover the swimwear magazine in 2017 with her two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook.

The Parks and Recreation alum, who also shares her son, Jack Brinkley Cook, with ex-husband Richard Taubman, got candid about posing for the cover in her 60s.

“In a country that’s very ageist, people love to put you in little boxes,” she told People in February 2017. “Women feel very limited by their numbers. On a personal level, I thought, if I can pull this off, I think it will help redefine those numbers and remove some of the fear of aging.”

Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Elle Macpherson and more stunning stars have also graced the cover of Sports Illustrated. Tyra made history as the first Black woman to land a solo cover of the Swimsuit Issue of the magazine in 1997. The Dancing With the Stars host came out of modeling retirement to pose for the cover again in 2019. She wore a bright yellow bikini for her spread shot in the Bahamas.

The modeling mogul used her expertise to teach younger generations about the ins and outs of the fashion industry on America’s Next Top Model. She revealed some of her tips and tricks about posing after her fabulous bikini photo shoot.

“I’ve taught modeling for years and years,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May 2019. “So, I know how to pose, I know what to do. I know to stick the booty out and push the face up. There’s tricks that I know how to do to look more in shape than I am. But you’ll see the video footage from SI — roll it right now! And you’ll see kind of the jiggle jiggle that I can’t control, [because] it’s motion camera.”

Keep scrolling to see bikini photos of iconic supermodels.