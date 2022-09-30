The Stars of ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Had So Many Iconic Swimsuit Moments! See Bikini Photos of Jaclyn Smith, More

In 1976, Kate Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith charmed viewers with their crime-fighting personas on ABC’s Charlie’s Angels series. Decades later, Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz assumed the roles of the famed trio in the 2000 Charlie’s Angels comedy-drama film and its sequel. One thing longtime fans of the franchise could not get enough of is the gorgeous bikini looks and beachside moments throughout the series and the films.

The original Aaron Spelling-produced program ran for five seasons until 1981. During its run, viewers saw several other beauties join the cast including Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts. They all became Hollywood icons and set major fashion and beauty trends with their distinctive looks.

Farrah’s famous blowout hairstyle has even made a comeback years after the original series wrapped. Though she left the program after only one season as a main cast member, the Good Sports alum left a lasting impact on the franchise. She died in 2009 at age 62 from anal cancer. Her former costars continue to keep her memory alive by sharing all of the incredible memories they made together on set.

“We had each other’s backs,” Jaclyn recalled about her days on Charlie’s Angels with Farrah in a June 2019 interview with People. “It was like a college dorm, eating in our trailers together. Sometimes we’d shop on weekends for what we were going to wear. We were not just actresses working, but girlfriends and it remained that way for 40 years.”

The series created a sisterhood between all of its stars. The same was the case for the cast of the 2000 movie with Drew, Lucy and Cameron. Kelly Lynch, Bill Murray, Sam Rockwell, Tim Curry, Luke Wilson and Matt LeBlanc also appeared in the cult classic. In 2003, the gorgeous Hollywood trio returned to reprise their roles in the sequel Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle. Demi Moore joined the cast and delivered one of the most memorable bikini scenes of the franchise.

In June 2021, Demi shared a clip of her unforgettable swimsuit moment from the film on Instagram. The comments section was full of love for the Inside Out author who continues to show off her bikini body in sexy swimsuits whenever she hits the beach.

