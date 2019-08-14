If you’re a fan of superheroes — and let’s face it, a lot of people are — then The CW continues to be the best place to catch them on the small screen. Not only are we getting new seasons of Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow (which will be the show’s last), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning, but now we’re getting the network’s first deep dive into the Batman universe with the arrival of Batwoman.

To herald the Dark Knightress (we kind of coined that one, we think), the network’s devoting Sunday nights to the ladies with that show airing right before Supergirl, hence the girl power-filled trailer above.