Closer exclusively sat down with comic legend Steve Martin to talk about his early years, fatherhood and how bad reviews made him better!

Steve Martin’s First Job Was at Disneyland

“I worked there from age 10 to 17,” says Steve, who sold guide-books on weekends and later worked full-time during his summer break. “I learned so much. I was a magician at the magic shop, doing it eight to 10 hours a day. There’s no experience like that.”

Steve Martin Got a Bad Review — From His Own Father!

After Steve’s first appearance on Saturday Night Live, his dad wrote in a local newsletter that the young comic’s “performance did nothing to further his career.” But Steve wasn’t deterred. “The negative comments and reviews were actually my encouragement,” he says.

Steve Martin Is the Subject of a New Documentary

“I see it as an antidote to the sort of anodyne interviews, generic things I’ve talked about a million times,” he says of the new Apple TV+ doc Steve! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces. “What an odd life…How did I go from riddled with anxiety in my 30s, to [age 78] and really happy? How did this happen?”

Steve Martin Became a First-Time Dad at 67

“I think if I’d had a child earlier, I would have been a lousy father because I would have misplaced my attention on my career,” admits the actor, who has an 11-year-old with his wife, Anne Stringfield. “Now I’m just hanging around the house playing with [my daughter]. It’s great.”

Steve Martin Loves Art

An avid collector, Steve owns works by Pablo Picasso, Ed Ruscha and David Hockney — and in 2006 sold an Edward Hopper painting for a whopping $26.8 million.