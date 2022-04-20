Red is her color! Sofia Vergara snapped a stunning photo backstage while taping season 17 of America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, April 19. The Modern Family actress is gearing up for her third season as a judge on the hit NBC competition program in style.

Sofia wore a red figure-hugging gown to kick off the last week of auditions before the show airs on May 31. The dress was full of beaded details and paired perfectly with her red earrings, pendant, bracelet and eye-catching ring.

Courtesy of Sofia Vergara/Instagram

In the comments section of the Instagram post, fans could not help but point out how Sofia’s outfit choice bore a striking resemblance to Jessica Rabbit, the animated vixen of the Who Framed Roger Rabbit franchise. The superstar also showed off her FLAUNT Leopard Square iPhone Case in the photo. Her AGT costar Heidi Klum commented flame emojis on the sexy snap. Paris Hilton added a heart eyes emoji to the comments section.

The Emmy nominee also gave a few more glimpses of her gorgeous dress in her Instagram Story, posing for selfies, dancing in front of the AGT sign and making videos with Heidi. Just a few days before, Sofia celebrated Easter with her husband, Joe Manganiello, and their family. She wore matching floral dresses with her niece, Claudia Vergara, proving that she is the definition of a fashionista.

This is not the first time Sofia has given fans the first look at her outfits on social media ahead of the show’s premiere. On April 1, she shared a selfie wearing a corset covered in gemstones and black pants with tassels on them. “And just like that we are back in the judges’ lounge!!!” she captioned the post. The photo came hours after she pranked fans for April Fools’ Day, posting a photo with blue hair.

On April 10, she showed off another beautiful dress covered in sequins and feathers. Heidi also joined in on the selfies with Sofia, wearing a bright pink and orange pantsuit. The pair are elated to judge another season alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.

“I could not be any more excited to be back behind the desk with my AGT family!” Heidi told People on April 1. “There is no better feeling than discovering new talent and watching people reach for their dreams.”