Late soap star Robyn Bernard‘s life was taking a dramatic turn long before she died in an open field in San Jacinto, Calif., sources exclusively reveal to Closer.

The 64-year-old Texas-born actress — who played Terry Brock on General Hospital for 140 episodes from 1984 to 1990 — was identified by her fingerprints, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press release on Tuesday, March 12. They say foul play is not suspected.

But Bernard — who first sang gospel with her sister, Wings actress Crystal Bernard — plummeted from the heights of TV fame into a world of drugs and homelessness, sources say.

Her final screen credit was in 2002, and an insider notes Bernard virtually vanished from the public eye after losing her mobile home in a trailer park fire.

“I believe at one point, Robyn and Crystal were living with their dad,” says the insider. “After that, she was presumably missing, with no one knowing where exactly she was.”

A cause of death for Bernard has not yet been determined.