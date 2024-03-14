General Hospital actress Robyn Bernard has died at 64. The TV star’s body was found in an “open field behind a business” in San Jacinto, California, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press release on Tuesday, March 12.

Her body was identified using her fingerprints, the Riverside County Coroner told TMZ. The outlet also reported that an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday and that toxicology “will take several weeks.” A cause of death has not yet been determined but police do not suspect foul play.

From 1984 to 1990, Bernard portrayed Terry Brock on General Hospital for 145 episodes.

Her other credits included roles in Diva, Simon & Simon, The Facts of Life and Betty Blue. After appearing on General Hospital, she landed roles in Maigret and Kings for a Day. Her last acting credit came in 2002’s Voices From the High School.

In her later years, Bernard largely stayed out of the public eye. Not much is known about her personal life. She is survived by her father, Jerry Wayne Bernard, and two sisters, Crystal and Scarlett Bernard.

Tributes poured in online for star on social media following the news of her death.

“Oh my god. This is terribly sad news. My heart goes out to her sister, Crystal and everyone who loved her,” one fan wrote in a post on X.

“Rest now Robyn Bernard,” another penned. “My condolences to your family and friends and to all who know and love you. Godspeed.”

Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

The General Hospital family also recently just lost cast member Tyler Christopher in October 2023.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tyler Christopher,” his friend and costar Maurice Benard wrote on Instagram at the time. “Tyler passed away this morning following a cardiac event in his San Diego apartment.”

His autopsy report indicated that he died of positional asphyxia due to acute alcohol intoxication at age 50.

“I got very close to him [during] his last year of living, and we had incredible talks and everything like that, and he was bipolar. Also alcoholism,” Maurice told People in December 2023.

“But he was a beautiful man, very humble and incredibly talented. But at the end, it was tragic,” he added. “But that’s what happens when it’s hard to get [the issues] fixed. Even if you try and you try, sometimes you can’t do it.”