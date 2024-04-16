Sheinelle Jones Steps in for Craig Melvin on Today

Sheinelle Jones brought her infectious energy to the Today news desk with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, April 16.

Craig Melvin, usually joins Hoda, 59, and Savannah, 52, in the morning on weekdays. But he was not present in the show’s New York City studio during the episode. Instead, the broadcaster took a trip with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, to play golf after the Masters Tournament.

“Hit em straight! Starting the day with some friendly golf for a great cause. Taking the necessary precautions round steps in hopes of a successful round:)” Lindsay, 46, captioned an Instagram photo with Craig, 44, while sitting in a golf cart.

Craig was also absent from the show on Monday, April 15. Sheinelle, 45, Dylan Dreyer and Al Roker welcomed guests Henry Cavill and Henry Golding to talk about their new spy film, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. It’s not uncommon for the hosts to fill in for each other when one person is out or on vacation. Last week, Sheinelle joined Savannah and Craig in the early morning hours while Hoda was traveling to New Orleans.

Hoda headed down to the Big Easy with Jenna Bush Hager to film the fifth anniversary celebration of Today With Hoda & Jenna. The costars had the best time hanging out with the locals, dancing through the streets and enjoying everything the city has to offer.

Hoda returned to her regular cohosting duties in the NYC studio on Today on April 12. The Today cast is always so supportive of each other’s milestones, from big projects to personal achievements. Craig is gearing up for the release of his children’s book, I’m Proud of You, on May 7.

Courtesy of Lindsay Czarniak/Instagram

“I have many passions in life, but what I’m most passionate about is being a father,” he wrote on Instagram in November 2023. “I’m Proud Of You is a celebration of the small things in life, and a book for anybody who has experienced the joys and wonders of parenthood and wants their children to know how amazing and inspiring they are.”

Craig and Lindsay are the proud parents of two kids, Delano and Sybil, who are their world.

“I’m proud that I am physically present for my kids, and what I work on is being more emotionally and mentally present for them,” the dad of two told Parents in July 2023. “When I’m with my son or daughter, I’m listening and responding to what they tell me instead of wondering about my to-do list or thinking about the show from that morning or emails I have to get back to.”