Week of October 29 through November 4

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your intuition is sharp, pay attention to it. Embrace emotional depth to attract profound and transformative relationships into your life.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your sharp intellect enhances your communication skills, making you a charismatic speaker. Use this energy wisely.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

To move ahead with your career, think big and set ambitious goals to motivate you. Pursue success and never give up, Cap!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You are friendly and social and attract likeminded people into your life. Right now, stay alert by exploring new ideas and philosophies.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Relationships take center stage. It is possible to have a deeper connection with someone. Be mindful of what your intuition is telling you.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Be positive and optimistic about your future. This is a time to broaden your horizons and explore new ideas. News of travel is imminent

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Build a deep and intimate love connection by being open to sharing your inner secrets. Speak your truth with conviction, Taurus!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your creativity and artistic abilities are on fire, making you even more persuasive. Broaden your knowledge by learning something new.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

At work, do what inspires you. Dream beyond your comfort zone. Delve into personal growth to expand your perspective.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your social popularity sends invitations your way. As a natural leader, your abilities are amplified; express your ideas with confidence.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Expect to discuss monetary matters, Virgo, especially regarding your home and family.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Love and romance are on your radar! Venus in your sign heightens your natural charm.