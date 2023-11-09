Her Baby! Sara Evans Brings Daughter Audrey Schelske as Her Red Carpet Date at the CMA Awards 2023

Country singer Sara Evans arrived at the CMA Awards 2023 with a special guest at her side: her daughter, Audrey Schelske.

Sara, 52, who is set to present an award, arrived on the red carpet in Nashville on Wednesday, November 8, wearing a sheer black gown with draping sleeves, high leg slits and gold detailing throughout. Meanwhile, her daughter, 19, looked classy in a simple red floor-length gown with a low square neckline.

The Dancing With the Stars alum shares Audrey with ex-husband Craig Schelske, whom she divorced in 2007 after 14 years of marriage. The former couple also shares son Avery, 24, and daughter Olivia, 20.

