Country music star Zac Brown, lead singer of the Zac Brown Band, has five children from a previous marriage. The country superstar, who reportedly tied the knot with model and actress Kelly Yazdi on August 31, 2023, shares five kids with his ex-wife, jewelry designer Shelly Brown.

At the time of their October 2018 split, Zac and Shelly wrote in a joint statement, “We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there.”

The statement concluded with, “Family comes in all different forms. We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours.”

Who are the CMA Award winner’s kids?

Justice Brown

Zac’s oldest child with Shelly is a daughter named Justice, born in 2007.

“I couldn’t have a more amazing mom for them,” Zac said of coparenting with ex-wife Shelly in a May 2020 interview with People. “They’re our first priority and they’ve got steadiness and love from both sides. Our kids are a product of all the love and time we give them.”

Kevin Mazur / Contributor

Lucy Brown

Zac’s second child, a daughter named Lucy, was born only one year later in 2008.

“I feel the best when I’ve gotten them to bed and that all five of them have had the best day I could provide for them,” the three-time Grammy winner said of his kids in a May 2020 interview with People.

“Maybe they learned something or maybe they feel a little closer as a unit together,” Zac continued. “When they’re happy and secure, there’s nothing more important than that.”

Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

Georgia Brown

The former couple’s third daughter, Georgia, was born in 2009.

“My support system at home is amazing,” the Zac Brown Band frontman told Taste of Country in a 2011 interview. He called his in-laws “the best grandparents ever,” and said he had a “great nanny” at the house five days a week to help with the kids.

The two-time Academy of Country Music Award winner continued about life at home at the time, “The kids are never lacking for attention. They are always surrounded by people who love them and people who understand them and their needs because kids are like little puzzles. Every kid has their own schedule and routine that they are used to. Our kids are really amazing. They sleep 11 hours a night. They are amazing kids, and it’s because of the support system that we have at home. It’s awesome.”

Michael Stewart / Contributor

Joni Brown

Zac and Shelly’s fourth daughter, Joni Mason Brown, was born in February 2011 at the couple’s former home together in Atlanta, Georgia. Zac joked in an interview following Joni’s birth that he will keep having children until he can balance out his house of girls, saying, “We’re just gonna keep on going until we get a boy.”

Alexander Brown

The couple welcomed their fifth child and first son together, Alexander Frost Brown, in May 2014. The nine-time American Music Award nominee must have felt Alexander completed his big family, as he hasn’t welcomed another child since his son’s 2014 birth.