Zac Brown is off the market! The country singer is set to perform with his band at the CMA Awards on November 8, 2023, which has fans buzzing about his new wife.

Following his split from ex-wife Shelly Brown in 2018, Zac has moved on with Kelly Yazdi. However, the two have been notoriously private about their relationship.

Who Is Zac Brown’s Wife?

Zac and Kelly have kept their relationship very low-key. It’s unclear exactly when they started dating, but their engagement was confirmed by People in December 2022. However, it’s speculated that Zac popped the question months before that, as Kelly was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand in a video from July of that year.

“He proposed in Hawaii a while ago,” People’s source revealed. “It was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private.”

The lovebirds managed to get hitched without the public knowing, too. News of their wedding was reported by TMZ in November 2023, but the marriage certificate confirmed that the nuptials actually took place more than two months prior. Zac and Kelly tied the knot on August 31 in Georgia.

What Does Kelly Yazdi Do?

Kelly works as a stuntwoman, actress and model. She has acting credits in the show Hawaii Five-O and the movie The Beautiful Ones, and also served as a stunt double in one of Katy Perry’s music videos.

The entertainer refers to herself as a “born adventurer” on her personal website. She grew up in Minnesota and turned her passion for the outdoors into a love of motorcycles. In addition to riding motorbikes, Kelly also created a platform called Ride Wild, which is a “place for women powersport riders to come together on the foundation of tribe, adventure and purpose.”

Who Was Zac Brown Married To?

Before he was with Kelly, Zac was married to his first wife, Shelly Brown, for 12 years. Zac and Shelly tied the knot in 2006 and announced their separation in October 2018. They share four daughters – Justice, Lucy, Georgia and Joni – and one son, Alexander.

The exes were introduced by one of Zac’s friends and had their first kiss on New Year’s Eve. “My date had stood me up and I remember walking back to my friends with, like, two minutes before midnight and thinking, ‘I’m not gonna have anybody to kiss on New Year’s,’” Zac recalled in a 2015 interview. “And there she was, standing right there. I remember kissing her and then that was game over.”

Getty

The “Toes” singer and his first wife released a joint statement to confirm their split. “We feel blessed to be on such an incredible journey in life and sometimes the journey begins to lead in different directions,” they said. “It is with deep love and respect that we announce we are separating as a couple. We have led a whirlwind life together growing into a beautiful family with five amazing children and while life will be rearranging a bit, our love and commitment to our family will always be there. This was a difficult decision, but we’ve done plenty of tough things together and this is our next venture. Love, mutual respect and care for each other are what we are moving forward with. Family comes in all forms. We would like to ask that rather than commenting or spending any energy towards this, that you take this moment to send love to your family, in honor of ours.”