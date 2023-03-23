Sabrina Soto’s Bikini Photos Are Gorgeous! See the HGTV Host’s Best Swimsuit Looks

HGTV star Sabrina Soto loves taking in stunning ocean views! The High/Low Project host’s Instagram is full of photos from her beach trips wearing a colorful array of bikinis and warm-weather accessories.

Sabrina is known for dishing out helpful design advice on TV and on social media. The interior designer is also well-versed in the lifestyle space, writing blogs about working out and self-care and sharing videos of her favorite ways to spend a day by the pool or the beach.

What’s more impressive is the design star puts her athleticism to the test, pulling off complicated yoga poses in a number of her beachside snaps. “Life is all about balance,” she captioned a photo doing a difficult yoga pose on the sand with her sister, Natasha, in October 2020. Fans were impressed by the siblings’ beauty and athleticism in the comments section.

Sabrina also loves taking trips to the beach with her adorable daughter, Olivia, whom she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend Steve Grevemberg in 2015. When Olivia was younger, the doting mom admitted it was difficult to leave her while traveling.

“I had to take a quick trip away and I’m missing home already … although, this view isn’t so bad,” Sabrina captioned a photo of Laguna Beach, California. “I feel like traveling without Olivia, as she gets older, just keeps getting harder to leave her. Does it just continue to get worse? Asking all parents.”

In July 2020 the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a fun day in the sun and dipped their toes in the ocean.

“Life with #MissOliviaGrey is a party! She seriously makes me laugh every single day because I’m certain she’s channeling a 40-year-old spirit with the things that come out of her 4-year-old mouth,” Sabrina captioned a seaside photo with her only child. “Today, she asked me if I was ‘for real’ when I told her she needed to finish her breakfast. Then proceeded to ask me if she could ‘last forever’ … I told her she could if she continued to eat broccoli.”

The year prior, Sabrina took a trip to Mexico with her little girl and her family, taking time off of work to make memories that will last a lifetime.

“The best part of getting away is soaking up family time,” she reflected on the vacation along with several photos. “This trip home was extra special because our flights were canceled and delayed multiple times. As always, my sister (and best friend) makes everything such a fun adventure.”

