Ryan Seacrest is saddened by the fact that Katy Perry is leaving American Idol. As the host of all of the show’s 22 seasons, he has connected with the rotating panel of judges along the way.

“We’re going to miss her,” Ryan, 49, admitted during a Tuesday, April 16, interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not going to be the same without her.”

As for whether or not the show has landed a replacement, Ryan replied, “Not yet, this is all just happening.”

Katy, 39, ended up revealing which celebrity she felt would make a great American Idol judge when she leaves the show.

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show,” Katy told E! News on Monday, April 15. “I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.”

“So I love him,” she added. “And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!”

Jelly Roll, 39, is no stranger to the singing competition! He served as a mentor to the American Idol contestants this season.

“I want a truth teller,” Katy continued. “I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way.”

The “Teenage Dream” singer first joined American Idol as a judge in 2018. Her other costars are also sad that her time as an American Idol judge is coming to an end.

“It’s kind of like the clock’s ticking, every episode’s one more getting closer to the finale, where obviously we won’t be doing this together,” Luke Bryan told Entertainment Tonight. “It will be an emotional night. We know that she’s not gonna be here. But we’ve had a hell of a ride. It’s been fun.”

Katy has recently dropped hints about her next album and it’s release. “I just have yet to make a record from a place of feeling really happy and whole and full of love,” she told Access Hollywood.

“Sometimes artists are like, ‘Oh, that’s boring, you want to make music from kind of like a tougher place,’ but actually it’s very bright and joyful, like pure joy and fun and playful and celebratory and a party,” she added.