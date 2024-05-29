Ryan Seacrest, America’s golden boy of TV hosting, is spiraling out of control as he prepares to take on the monumental task of replacing veteran host Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune.

Insiders exclusively tell Closer behind Ryan’s signature smile and polished exterior, he is cracking beneath the pressure of stepping into such legendary shoes.

“Despite his glittering résumé, Seacrest is terrified,” a source reveals. “He breezed through hosting Idol and had Kelly Ripa to lean on during Live — but Wheel is a different beast altogether.”

Adds the insider, “The entire future of this beloved show now hangs on his shoulders, and he knows it!”

Ryan managed to keep his cool while shooting his first promo for the game show, but sources claim his nerves are at an all-time high.

“It’s the biggest risk of his career,” says an insider. “Ryan’s always been the picture of charm and confidence — but this time, the stakes are higher than ever!”

Despite the tension, a top TV producer insists fans should not lose faith.

“Never count Ryan out, he always rises to the occasion,” says the producer. “Come September, he’ll show the world why he’s the king of TV!”

An official season 42 premiere date has not yet been revealed, though the radio personality previously gushed over the opportunity and the next chapter of his career.

“I have been a fan of this show forever,” Ryan said during a September 2023 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “Pat Sajak is a legend. I cannot believe I have the opportunity to take over for him. I cannot wait to be on that set and give out tons of money every night.”