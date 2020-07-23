Radio personality Ryan Seacrest paid tribute to his friend Alex Trebek by giving him a shout-out on his 80th birthday on Wednesday, July 22.

“A: This Canadian-born host is celebrating another trip around the sun today. Q: Who is Alex Trebek? #Happy80thAlex!” Ryan, 45, wrote on Instagram while mimicking Alex’s hit show Jeopardy!. Alongside his heartfelt caption was a cute photo of him, cohost Kelly Ripa and the game show host.

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock

Although Alex didn’t have a party for his birthday, he did have a “small” celebration with his friends and family members, a source exclusively told Closer Weekly. His wife, Jean Trebek, “organized some Zoom chats with the kids and some very close friends.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Alex didn’t want to go all out for his milestone birthday. Aside from hosting Jeopardy!, he’s only been leaving his house to run errands with the kids and take out the trash. But since he’s also been battling stage IV pancreatic cancer, Alex did hilariously say he would like Ryan to host Jeopardy! once he decides to retire.

“Yeah, I’ll just go to the director and say, ‘Leave me 30 seconds at the end of the show.’ I’ll thank the audience for their support over the many years, and hopefully it’ll be more than 35,” the beloved A-lister said during a previous appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “And then I will say, ‘And now ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce my replacement as the host of Jeopardy!, Ryan Seacrest.’”

Courtesy of Ryan Seacrest/ Instagram

“I accept, yes!” the American Idol host gushed. But Kelly jokingly noted there might be a few problems with Ryan’s busy lifestyle — seeing he hosts multiple shows a week. “You know Alex, he has time in his schedule. You have the hours between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m,” she said, before Alex added, “And we tape two days a week only and you already commute to Los Angeles.”

While jokingly agreeing with his colleagues, Ryan said, “Hey Gelman, nice knowin’ ya!”