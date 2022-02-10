Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest‘s Friendship Will Last a Lifetime! See Their Sweetest Quotes About Their Bond

When it comes to iconic TV friendships that have translated off-screen, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest top the list. The pair are not afraid to be goofy together, dress up in coordinating costumes and are always dishing out great friendship and relationship advice.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan cohosts began working together in 2017, with Ryan also signing on as an executive producer on the show. At the time, he had plenty of hosting experience from American Idol, the successful singing competition that started back in 2002. Next to Kelly, the radio host is a natural entertainer and is full of personality. They quickly established a witty banter between them, which has been a hit with longtime viewers of the program.

“This is going to be the most fun I’ve ever had, so thank you,” Kelly told Ryan on the talk show when he was named her official cohost. “Thank you for uprooting your life and sacrificing so much to be with us, we really appreciate it … Welcome to the family. You fit right in.”

The ABC stars grew so close that they decided to develop a comedy series based on their friendship. The show, titled Work Wife, was set in the real estate world with “the story of a platonic male/female team whose professional success, personal friendship and ability to share deodorant makes their lives work.” In February 2021, it was announced that the show was not moving forward at ABC, per Entertainment Weekly.

Though their comedy series did not pan out, the pair have continued to keep busy with all of their ongoing projects. The Georgia native has also gotten very close to Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, and their three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Mark has even filled in for Ryan many times on the show.

“We share everything with each other, on the show and off the show,” Ryan told Entertainment Weekly in February 2021. “It’s an interesting dynamic. I’m very close to her husband as well. Mark and I speak often in text, often talk to each other, about life and things that we’re working on or things that we want to do.”

Keep scrolling to see Ryan and Kelly’s sweetest friendship quotes.