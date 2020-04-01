Is Ryan Reynolds a Gossip Girl fan? The actor revealed whether or not he’s ever watched wife Blake Lively‘s hit show in a post he shared on Twitter.

“I didn’t watch. I drank it through my eyes,” Ryan, 43, hilariously wrote on Monday, March 30. His response comes after a fan reached out to him on the social media platform and asked, “I need to know if @VancityReynolds has watched Gossip Girl? I NEED to know.”

Although it’s unclear if the Deadpool actor is a fan of the 2007 show, he has never hesitated to say how much he supports his wife in interviews. In fact, when Blake, 32, appeared on Good Morning America in October 2017, she gushed about her hubby always having her back.

“In general, it’s nice to have somebody who understands what you’re doing,” she said. “Especially because our job is so weird. You have to be married to other people; it’s all so strange. It’s never normal, even when we’re both doing it, but it’s helpful to know when you’re acting that you’re in a relationship with someone that that’s not what’s actually happening.”

“Because I have friends who aren’t married to someone who’s in the business, so they’re like, ‘Oh, so you’re not actually making love in that scene?!’ And I’m like, “No, no, no, no, definitely not,” the actress continued.

She also told E! News in August 2014 that her husband played a big part in helping her get her lifestyle website Preserve off the ground. “He’s incredibly involved,” she said. “There is nothing that goes through that I don’t run by him. On the site, when I’m doing [photos] I’ll say, ‘What photos do you think? This one or do you think that one?’ And I love that he challenges me.”

Although The Age of Adaline star shut down the website in 2015, she praised Ryan for helping her do something different in her career. “He’s someone that I trust when he challenges me,” she said. “It’s nice to have a partner in everything.”