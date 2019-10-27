Impressive! Most people graduate high school when they’re 18, but Robert Irwin has just done so at the age of 15.

“Well this is it,” Robert — who turns 16 on December 1 — captioned an Instagram photo of him sitting at his computer smiling and holding a pug. “Over a decade of study – in planes, trains and thousands of hotel rooms in all corners of the world, and today I’ve graduated from high school. Grade 12 and 2 TAFE certificates done! ✅ Excited for what’s ahead…”

Just a few days before Robert shared the news himself, mom Terri Irwin took to Twitter to praise her sweet son.

“So proud of @RobertIrwin,” she wrote alongside a photo with Robert and daughter Bindi Irwin. “Today he graduated high school. Two years early. Well done! I feel incredibly blessed to have such wonderful kids.” Bindi, 21, chimed in by tweeting, “Robert, you are AMAZING! We love you so much ❤️🎉.”

It seems Bindi was absolutely right when she said her late dad, Steve Irwin, would have been “incredibly proud” of Robert.

“Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert. He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter. I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle,” she wrote on Instagram, revealing an intimate detail about her upcoming wedding to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell. “I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us.”

That said, Bindi isn’t the only Irwin keeping Steve’s memory alive. Just this summer, Robert took to Instagram to share a side-by-side snap of him recreating an incredible photo his dad had taken at the Australian Zoo in 2004.

“Dad and me feeding Murray,” he captioned the post. “Same place, same croc — two photos 15 years apart.”

We know that, if Steve were still with us today, he would have one word to describe what his two children have achieved in memory of him: “Crikey!”