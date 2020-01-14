Wow! Rob Lowe knew he wanted to get into acting at a young age, but the beloved star never imagined how he’d get his big break in Hollywood showbiz. While stopping by The Kelly Clarkson Show, the St. Elmo’s Fire actor revealed how actress Liza Minnelli was a key part of reaching international fame and superstardom.

“I was bold — still am. I’m 10 years old, wanting to be a child actor and I’m living in Dayton, Ohio,” the 55-year-old recalled during his appearance on the “Because of U” singer’s talk show on Tuesday, January 14. “There is nothing happening, and it’s the mid ’70s.”

It wasn’t until Rob was sitting in a hotel lobby and noticed a set of luggage with the Cabaret star’s name on the tag. “I go to the front desk and I ask, ‘What room is Liza Minnelli in?’ And they tell me! What were they thinking? I was a 10-year-old boy!” he hilariously explained. “I just flat-out asked, and I went up and knocked on the door in the middle of the day.”

Funny enough, the West Wing actor had the surprise of his life when Liza, 73, answered the door wearing only a robe. Rob said, in retrospect, he probably shouldn’t have been so bold considering he most likely disturbed the legendary singer’s alone time with then-husband Jack Haley Jr.