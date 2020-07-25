Another legend lost. Following the news of Regis Philbin‘s death, Jimmy Kimmel, Maria Shriver and more stars took to Instagram to share their heartfelt tributes. Tons of Hollywood stars sent their condolences after the iconic Live alum’s family announced he died at age 88 on Friday, July 24.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” read the family’s July 25 statement obtained by Us Weekly. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.”

Regis has been one of Hollywood’s most familiar faces for the last six decades, so it’s no surprise he received an outpouring love following his death. He first began his legendary career in 1988 as the host of Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee alongside former co-star Kathie Lee Gifford.

Throughout his run on Live, which Regis also hosted with Kelly Ripa, the beloved TV personality also starred on other TV shows. From 1999 to 2002, he served as the original host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. Regis remained a staple in daytime TV until he retired from Live in 2011.

Aside from his award-winning career, the Joey Bishop Show star was a loving husband to his wife of 50 years, Joy Philbin, and their two kids, J. J. Philbin, and Joanna Philbin. Regis was also the loving father to his late son, Daniel, and daughter Amy Philbin with ex-wife Catherine Faylen.

Just months before Regis’ death, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. A source told Closer Weekly that the doting dad couldn’t have been more in love with his longtime wife.

“Regis worships the ground Joy walks on. They truly are best friends,” an insider close to Regis revealed to Closer in January. “Everyone loves Regis and Joy, they’re great company, have amazing stories, and they complement each other perfectly. It’s one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages and a true love story.”

There's no doubt Regis is going to be missed by all.