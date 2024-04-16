Reba McEntire shed some tears during a very difficult moment on The Voice. The country superstar got emotional after watching contestants Maddi Jane and Kamalei Kawa’a battle it out in the knockouts during the Monday, April 15 episode.

Maddi performed Dua Lipa‘s “New Rules” and Kamalei took on John Legend‘s “All of Me.” Both artists were on Chance the Rapper’s team, but that didn’t stop Reba, 69, from feeling saddened by the fact that one of the performers potentially had to leave the competition.

John, 45, was very pleased with Kamalei’s rendition of his hit song. “I was just really into your version,” the Grammy winner said after the performance. “It was beautiful.”

Chance, 31, ended up choosing Maddi as the winner of the knockout, leaving the other coaches eager to have Kamalei join their teams. Both Reba and John hit their steal buttons, which meant Kamalei was left with a tough decision.

When it came time for Reba to plead her case for why she felt like the performer was a good fit for her team, she began crying.

“Your voice, it just makes me feel good,” Reba said. “The greatest singers in the world sometimes don’t touch my heart. You’ve got a big heart, and you share it with people.”

Though Reba was incredibly emotional and hoping to have a new member of her team, Kamalei ended up choosing to join John’s team instead. But things worked out for the “Fancy” singer in the end, as she was able to steal Jackie Romeo from John’s team later on in the episode.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jackie performed Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain” in the knockout against Zoe Levert, who sang “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks.

“Jackie can sing country, Jackie can sing anything she wants, ’cause she’s that strong of a singer,” Reba said after securing another member on her team.

“Continue to have fun,” she said while comforting Jackie backstage. “I love you!”

Earlier this season in the battle rounds, Reba had tears flowing down her face after watching contestants Josh Sanders and Donny Van Slee sing Luke Combs‘ “When It Rains, It Pours.”

“I feel like I’ve known you forever,” she said before declaring Josh as the winner of the battle. “When we got to be in the rehearsal, I just felt like we bonded, and that was really, really special to me.”