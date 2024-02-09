Reba McEntire has been a mainstay in country music for decades, and her first big break came with her 1982 hit “Can’t Even Get the Blues.” The Oklahoma native’s career only went up from there with hits like “Fancy,” and “Does He Love You,” which she won a Grammy for in 1994. Throughout the years, Reba’s timeless look has captivated audiences, but many wonder if the singer ever underwent any sort of plastic surgery procedures.

In February 2023, Radar Online reported that Reba’s “beauty bill soars past $100k each year,” and has a skincare routine that “rivals Kim Kardashian’s.” An insider also revealed to the publication that Reba “swears she’ll never do ​Botox.” However, fans believe she’s had plastic surgery in the past.