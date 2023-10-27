Rumor has it new coach Reba McEntire is involved in her own battle round backstage on The Voice. It all started when the country singer, 68, was asked if she had any intention to exit the show, and she cryptically replied, “Well, not right yet. We’re not through [Season 24].” She also hinted she and fellow coach Gwen Stefani, 54, didn’t get off to a great start: “At first,” Reba shared, “she was so intimidating, and I thought she was being mean to me, and then she said, ‘I just want you to like me,’ and I said, ‘Well, that’s all you had to say.’” But Reba is now squashing all the shake-up rumors, insisting she’s having “a blast” on the show. In fact, a source tells Closer, “Reba will be back for Season 25.”