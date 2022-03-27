Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn Show PDA as They Step Out on the Oscars 2022 Red Carpet: Photos

Red carpet romance! Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, held hands as they walked the red carpet of the 2022 Oscars. The country superstar and the CSI actor looked more in love than ever before as they flashed their smiles for the cameras.



Reba, 66, wore a sequined, emerald green gown while her beau looked extremely handsome in a black suit. Fans were elated when it was announced that the singer would be performing “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days during the ceremony. The song was written by 13-time Academy Award nominee Diane Warren.



This year’s Oscars performance has a very emotional backstory. Reba performed at the ceremony back in 1991, after several members of her team died in a plane crash. In her big return to the stage, the Reba actress is ready to see Diane pick up her first Oscar.

“Even if I wasn’t singing it, I’d hope Diane would win because she’s such a talented writer,” she told ABC Audio. “What a gift she has.”



Rex, 65, joining his girlfriend on the red carpet ahead of the big performance makes the night even more special. The pair first began dating in 2020, however, they have known each other for more than three decades. The duo first met on the set of the 1991 film The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. Their connection blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they realized that they were meant to be.



“We’ve kept in contact with each other over the years, and we both know the same people, so it was just like good friends getting back together having dinner in January,” the Grammy winner said during a November 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And then, we started texting and talking on the telephone, getting to know each other better during the quarantine.”

Reba was previously married to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987. She was then married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015. It looks like the “Fancy” singer is not opposed to walking down the aisle again despite her first two marriages not working out. She talked about the possibility of marrying Rex in an October 2021 interview with Extra.

“We’ve talked about it and giggled about it,” the Malibu Country actress said. “We thought, ‘Man if we ever had a ceremony, we would have to have a 2:00, 4:00, 6:00 and an 8:00 ’cause we have so many friends, acquaintances and family.’”

Keep scrolling to see Reba and Rex’s photos from the Oscars.