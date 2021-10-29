Under the advice of her doctors, Queen Elizabeth won’t be making any in-person public appearances for the next two weeks and will be resting and doing “light” work duties from Windsor Castle. The move follows an overnight hospitalization on October 20.

In a statement released by the Royal Communications Office on October 29, read: “Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.”

However, there is one major event that the 95-year-old queen is determined to attend. “Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13. However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,” the statement concluded.

The queen annually presides over the Service of Remembrance at London’s Cenotaph in Whitehall, where wreaths are placed to honor fallen British and Commonwealth men and women who served in wars and other conflicts. It is a major event on her calendar, and she’s only missed six services in her 69 years on the throne. Two of those were when she was pregnant with her two youngest sons, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and the other four were when she was out of the country on royal visits.

The monarch had been working a busy October schedule before she “reluctantly” agreed to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland scheduled for October 20 and 21. Instead, she spent the night of the 20th in the hospital for “preliminary investigations.” The palace noted that by the following afternoon, Her Majesty was back at Windsor Castle doing light desk duties. The night before her hospitalization, the queen hosted a reception for world business leaders ahead of a global investment conference.

The monarch had already been forced to cancel her appearance at the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in early November. She has been working from home at Windsor, where she held two separate virtual audiences on October 26, with ambassadors from South Korea and Switzerland.