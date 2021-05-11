Queen Elizabeth appeared in good spirits while making her first official appearance following husband Prince Philip‘s funeral. Her Majesty boasted a soft smile as she returned to her royal duties and opened Parliament on Tuesday, May 11.

The 95-year-old royal attended the State Opening of Parliament in Westminster in a gorgeous floral-designed dress with a matching gray jacket. The beloved monarch opted for her signature monochromatic look, perfectly matching her hat to her stunning ensemble.

At the traditional event, Elizabeth was joined by her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Per the U.K. Parliament’s website, the State Opening is held at the “formal start of the parliamentary year,” during which the queen “sets out the government’s agenda for the coming session, outlining proposed policies and legislation.”

While the State Opening is a monumental moment each year, many are interested in the 2021 event considering this marks Elizabeth’s first official appearance since Philip’s funeral on April 16. The late Duke of Edinburgh died at age 99 exactly one week earlier.

Following her beloved’s death, a source revealed Elizabeth was taking a step back from her royal duties to process the loss of her longtime love. “Engagements have been canceled whilst she mourns,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly.

Though “Philip had been in poor health for months,” the source continued, Her Majesty couldn’t believe her husband of 73 years was actually gone. “It has still come as a shock,” the source explained, noting Elizabeth was absolutely “heartbroken.”

The insider shared the devasting update shortly after Philip’s death was announced by the royal family on April 9. The monarchy revealed the news with an official statement on Twitter.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the message read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

