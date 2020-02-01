How sweet! As Lisa Marie Presley turns 52, her mom Priscilla Presley decided to send her some sweet words on her special day.

The 74-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, February 1, and shared a beautiful message. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Yisa! Mom 🌹” Priscilla wrote alongside a throwback snap of the two from years back. Take a look!

Fans were all about this little stroll down memory lane, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Happy birthday to her. Such a beautiful pic,” one person gushed. “You are amazing. Elvis [Presley] was a lucky man,” another added.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Priscilla shares her only daughter with the late rocker — who passed away in 1977. Even though the businesswoman found herself raising Lisa on her own, she still taught her many things, including compassion.

“You know what it comes from the home, parents and especially when you have an animal, I think it’s very important for your children to grow up with animals to show compassion for them,” Priscilla exclusively told Closer Weekly while at the Last Chance for Animals’ 35th Anniversary Gala on October 19, “That they have feelings and not to be cruel with them and be patient with them.”

“I rescued animals since I was 5 years old. They would come to me, I wouldn’t even have to look for them. Dogs or bunnies, I would bring them home,” she continued. “My father didn’t like it in the house so I would sneak them in my closet and have them stay the night in my closet.” Not only is Priscilla close to her eldest child, but she also holds a similar bond with her grandchildren, especially Harper and Finley, both 11.

John Locher/AP/Shutterstock

“She loves being the person the girls come to for questions about life,” a source previously told Closer Weekly exclusively. “She can’t believe how fast they’re growing and how much they know already. It goes both ways — sometimes Priscilla needs them to answer questions about her cell phone and the internet. She just loves having them around.”

Through it all, it should be very apparent that Priscilla pours all of her energy and love into her family, and it’s great to see!