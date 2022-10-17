Family affair! Priscilla Presley stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance with her son, Navarone Garibaldi, on Saturday, October 15. The businesswoman and the musician attended the Last Chance For Animals 2022 Compassion Gala in Beverly Hills.

Priscilla, 77, wore a black and gold striped top with black pants and matching shoes. Her youngest child rocked patterned slacks with a black suit jacket and accessorized his look with a brown top hat. The mother-son duo looked incredibly chic while posing for photos on the red carpet.

The event helped support the non-profit organization dedicated to animal rights. The Dallas actress has long been an animal rights activist. She was previously named the 2014 Humane Horsewoman of the Year by The Humane Society after raising awareness for the practice of “soring” on horses in the state of Tennessee.

Their outing came just a few months after Navarone, 35, married Elisa Achilli in Konolfingen, Switzerland, in February 2022. Priscilla attended the ceremony, writing on Instagram that she “couldn’t be happier” for the couple. The Them Guns frontman echoed her sentiment after tying the knot.

“I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive,” he told People about his spouse at the time. “She makes everything we do effortless, and I can’t imagine life without her.”

The former wife of Elvis Presley shares Navarone with her ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi. The pair dated from 1984 to 2006. Priscilla is also a mom to her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, whom she welcomed in 1968 with the late “Hound Dog” crooner.

The Presley family was the subject of the recent biographical musical Elvis, led by Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge. Priscilla walked the red carpet at the Met Gala with the cast of the drama in a black Prada ensemble. The Baz Luhrmann-directed film earned praise from the former chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, who attended the Graceland premiere with her daughter and granddaughter Riley Keough.

“I’ve seen Elvis, the film. I watched the trailer over a dozen times. But the words I heard from my daughter on how much she loved the film, and that Riley will love it too when she sees it brought tears,” the Spin City actress wrote on Instagram in May 2022. “I relived every moment in this film. It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa.”

