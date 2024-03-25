Priscilla Presley is shooting down rumors that she has a thing for Dallas costar Patrick Duffy.

“Now there’s this whole big thing out there that I love Patrick Duffy, and I’m reading this in a magazine that someone showed me yesterday,” she said during an appearance at a Q&A on March 23. “I’m going, ‘This is unbelievable, really, this is so crazy.'”

Earlier this month, Priscilla, 78, joined Patrick, 75, at a Dallas cast reunion, which is where she thinks the rumors started. Patrick’s girlfriend, Linda Purl, was also in attendance. At the time, Priscilla made a comment saying that Patrick was “in love with” Linda, 68. The entrepreneur thinks her words may have gotten misconstrued somewhere along the way.

“I hadn’t seen him in a long time, and it was a great reunion,” Priscilla continued. “Patrick told me how happy he was, and we talked to the audience and they had questions for us and that’s it.”

Patrick and Linda have been dating since the summer of 2020, a bond that strengthened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We knew each other for almost 50 years within the business,” he told Fox News Digital in October 2022. “You know, I knew of Linda Purl. She knew of Patrick Duffy. At some celebrity event, you would say, ‘Oh, hi, and then that would be it.”

Since then, they started a business together, selling sourdough starters.

“Duffy’s Dough came about because my parents loaded my sister and myself in a truck and a little 18-foot trailer house in 1952 and drove our sorry butts up to Alaska,” Patrick said of their company. “And it was while my mother was up there that this nice old lady — and it’s actually written in her diary on May 12, 1952 — gave my mother a sourdough starter, and she kept it in the family all these years.”

VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Prior to making things with Linda official, Patrick was married to Carlyn Rosser from 1974 to her death in 2017. The pair welcomed kids Padraic and Conor during their marriage.

“I’m in an incredibly happy relationship,” Patrick told People in November 2020. “I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I’d feel this way again.”

As for Priscilla’s love life, she was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, with whom she welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa Marie died in January 2023, at age 54, from a small bowel obstruction. Priscilla also welcomed son Navarone Garibaldi with film producer Marco Garibaldi, whom she dated from 1984 to 2006.