The Cambridges are ready for Christmas! Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton and their three children will be “spending most of the holidays” at Anmer Hall in Norfolk this year, a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly. Christmas is Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ “favorite time of year.”

“George and Charlotte have been begging William to take them to Lapland to meet Father Christmas and all the elves and reindeers, and George is dying to see the Northern Lights, too,” the insider says. “William hasn’t made any promises yet, but maybe next year, once travel restrictions have fully lifted. So he and Kate are creating their own winter wonderland at Anmer Hall.”

Kensington Palace/PA/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The children are so excited about the holidays that they sent out their letters to Santa Claus a month early. As for the gifts they want this year, “Charlotte has asked for a pretty watch and new camera, George wants an outdoor adventure kit, which comes with a tent, torch, cooking kit and walkie talkies, and Louis has asked for a fireman’s outfit.”

The Cambridges will travel across the estate to spend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham. They typically attend the Sandringham festivities, which were canceled last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, “the guest list has been narrowed down to immediate family.” Each guest will be required to take a COVID-19 test up to two days before the events.

“You should see inside Sandringham. There are Christmas trees scattered throughout the house, decorated by professionals in red and gold, and stunning lanterns,” the source says of the holiday decor. “The family has a black-tie dinner on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day they attend church in the morning followed by a lavish lunch and fun family games, like charades afterward.”

The Queen did cancel a pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle for a larger group of guests set for early next week. As concerns for the Omicron variant rise, Elizabeth felt it was best to skip the event this year in which 50 people were set to attend. So far, the plans are still on to host immediate family at Sandringham.

William and Kate recently shared their 2021 Christmas card with the world. The family posed for the picture during a trip to Jordan that they embarked on earlier this year. Charlotte, George and Louis were all smiles in the photo and looked like mini me’s of their parents. The children have a big performance that they cannot wait to show their grandmother for the holidays.

“Like with most schools in the UK, George and Charlotte’s Christmas plays were canceled this year because of COVID, so they’re planning to put on their own performance for the queen, with Louis too,” the insider says.