Growing up right before our eyes! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all smiles in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2021 Christmas card. The photo was posted on their official social media account, something fans look forward to seeing every year. This year, in particular, social media users could not help but notice how much the children have grown since we last got a glimpse of the family together.

Prince William went casual with his outfit this year, opting for khaki shorts and a brown polo shirt. Kate Middleton looked glamorous in a chic olive green maxi dress. Charlotte looked like a spitting image of her mother in a blue plaid dress. George opted for a casual camouflage shirt and khaki shorts, just like his father. Louis looked adorable in a blue striped shirt and khaki shorts. All of the children wore navy blue sneakers for the annual photo.

Courtesy of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/Twitter

“Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card,” the caption alongside the photo said.

The family photo was taken earlier this year on a trip to Jordan. Kate lived in Jordan as a child when her father, Michael Middleton, worked for British Airways. Last year, the Christmas photo was taken at William and Kate’s country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. The couple and their children wore cozy knit sweaters as they sat on a haystack. Louis stole the show with a huge grin on his face.

For Christmas each year, William and Kate spend time with Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family at the Queen’s Sandringham estate. Typical festivities include a big family breakfast, attending church, a hearty lunch and exchanging gifts. In 2020, the big celebration was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is unclear if the royal family will resume their usual festivities this year for the holidays. One thing that is for certain is that George, Charlotte and Louis are looking forward to Christmas. In a 2019 appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas, William shared what was on each of his children’s wishlists.

“Well, George has already written his list for Father Christmas,” he said. “He loves his drawing, he’s a very good drawer. We might give him something to do with drawing, or football. Loving his football as well!”