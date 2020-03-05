Is there anything Prince William can’t do? The Duke of Cambridge showed off his impressive juggling skills for wife Duchess Kate (nee Middleton) during their recent tour of Ireland. The royal pair stepped out for a meeting with Galway Community Circus performers, local artists and young musicians in Galway, Ireland, on March 5.

William, 37, proved he’s quite coordinated as he was photographed juggling three white balls during an outing with the Duchess of Cambridge, also 37, on Thursday afternoon. The royal couple — who are enjoying the final day of their three-day visit to Ireland — joined fellow attendees at Tribeton restaurant for an event held in honor of the Galway 2020 European Capital of Culture showcase.

Peter Morrison/AP/Shutterstock

After William and Kate learned all about the importance of arts and culture in a community, the future King of England decided to test out his juggling skills. As he began tossing the three white balls up in the air, Kate was spotted looking over in amazement.

The brunette beauty — who tied the knot with William in April 2011 and shares kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 — was all smiles as she watched her man throw each ball up in the air before catching the second, third and so on. The handsome duke received a round of applause from his wife and fellow guests until he accidentally messed up after a fourth ball was thrown into the mix.

“I’ve only done this once before. This never works,” he joked with the crowd of onlookers as he effortlessly juggled the three balls, according to a video shared by the Connacht Tribune. “[I’ll] stick with three.”

Later in the day, Kate and William paid a visit to the traditional Irish pub Tig Coili, where they met with people who volunteer to promote the city. After spending some time at the beloved pub, the royal parents joined a group of young kiddos and participated in a fun game of hurling. What a fun day!

