Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a step back from their royal duties, everyone is wondering if they are truly happy since leaving the royal family. Well, an insider tells Closer Weekly they are happy with all the decisions they’ve made and have no regrets.

“Meghan doesn’t miss anything about being in the royal family. Not in a horrible way, she just doesn’t!” the source says. “She’s 100 percent happy about the move. Harry’s confident he made the right decision too, but he’s already missing his London friends and little home comforts, like going to the local pub.”

The 35-year-old also misses one more thing too. “In terms of the being a royal, he misses his patronages and military appointments most,” the source adds. “He’s also upset that he’s no longer allowed to wear his military uniform.”

Don’t worry too much about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex though, because they’re having a great time in the Great White North. “It’s only just begun, but they already love their new non-royal life,” another source recently told Closer Weekly. “Their mansion is insane! It has a fantastic kitchen and every night, Meghan cooks for her family.”

Sounds like they have everything under control. Not to mention, they get to raise their son exactly how they want to.

“To be honest, Harry’s always been heavily involved in Archie’s upbringing. Just as much as Meghan. But now he’s getting to spend more quality time with Archie without any interruptions and his phone ringing non-stop,” a third insider shared to Closer. “He’s already got a new cell number and has only given it out to a select few.”

With these new changes, Harry and Meghan, 38, will be able to give Archie the “normal” upbringing he deserves.

“Harry and Meghan are determined to give Archie a normal life — for him to be treated like any other child,” the insider said. “Meghan wasn’t a fan of royal protocol, so Archie won’t be taught any of that!”

Here’s to Harry and Meghan taking charge of their own lives!