So cute! Ahead of Prince George‘s sixth birthday on July 22, Kensington Palace released three new photos of the little boy that were taken by none other than his mom, Kate Middleton on Sunday, July 21. The Duchess of Cambridge snapped some adorable shots of her little boy, who is growing up so fast!

In the first photo, George looked so cute wearing a green polo shirt and blue and white striped pants.

In the second photo, Prince George smiled wide for his mama’s camera as he posed in their garden at Kensington Palace.

In the third shot, the soon-to-be 6-year-old laughed as he played in the grass at Kensington Palace.

The photos were also shared on the official Kensington Palace Instagram page along with a sweet birthday message.

“🎈⚽️ Happy Birthday Prince George! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s sixth birthday,” the Instagram caption read. “This photograph was taken recently in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge. Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages!”