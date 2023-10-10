Photos of Tim McGraw's Weight Loss [Before and After]

Tim McGraw Lost More Than 40 Pounds After Quitting Drinking: Before and After Weight Loss Photos

For Tim McGraw, getting healthier was influenced by his wife, Faith Hill, and his three daughters, Maggie, Gracie and Audrey. The country music superstar lost more than 40 pounds after giving up alcohol and having candid conversations with his family.

“My daughter looked over at me and said, ‘Jeez, Dad, you need to do something,'” Tim recalled in a November 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It got me thinking, you know, I want to be around. I want to be around to see my grandkids. And I want to be around to see what these kids do with their lives, you know?”

The “Humble and Kind” crooner credited his weight loss to “walking every day” before hitting the gym regularly.

Scroll below to see before and after photos of Tim’s weight loss transformation.