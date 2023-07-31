Paul Reubens, the actor best known for portraying Pee-wee Herman, died at age 70 on July 30, 2023. The Emmy nominee left behind a memorable TV legacy. Along with that, he wished for fans to donate to Stand Up to Cancer or organizations involved in Dementia and Alzheimer’s care, support and research in honor of his late parents, Judy and Milton Rubenfeld. Scroll below to learn more about his family and past relationships.

Was Paul Reubens Married?

Reubens was not married at the time of his death. He once revealed that he exchanged vows with Chandi Heffner in an “impromptu mock wedding ceremony” in 1989. The ceremony took place at Shangri La, heiress Doris ​Duke’s estate.

The former couple met through Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C. actor Jim Nabors. Nabors attended the ceremony and serenaded the pair with a performance.

“I still have the temporary marriage license signed by Imelda Marcos,” Reubens said after the event.

The Gotham alum dated actress Debi Mazar from 1993 to 1999. Reubens credited his former partner for helping him overcome one of the darkest points of his life.

“What finally pulled me out of my shell the first time was that I fell in love,” he once said. “I met a woman, an actress — Debi Mazar— at a movie screening toward the end of 1993 and was just so incredibly completely smitten that it was like, boom, I’m back!”

He continued, “It was so powerful; it was a gift,” adding, “I would be all funky and dark, but she was able to just say a bunch of stuff to me, like ‘Come on! Up, up, up, up!'”

Photo Courtesy of Art Streiber / August

After Mazar’s breakup with Reubens, she married Gabriele Corcos in 2002. Reubens continued to keep details about his love life pretty private.

Did Paul Reubens Have Children?

Reubens did not have any children.

“Last night, we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” reps for the star shared in a statement to Closer upon his passing. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

His team also released a statement written by the actor prior to his death from cancer.