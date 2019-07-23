Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn may be considered two legendary singers in country music, but they also had one heck of a friendship too. That’s exactly the untold true story which will be explored in the Lifetime biopic Patsy & Loretta starring Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller, respectively, as the icons.

“When they first met, Patsy was already one of the biggest stars in country music while Loretta was just a coal miner’s daughter, starting off with little to her name but a $17 guitar,” the film’s synopsis reads. “Instead of seeing Loretta as competition, Patsy took Loretta under her wings to help her make it in Nashville. Soon, they became close friends, touring together, bonding over their husband troubles and commiserating on being females in the male-dominated music business.”

“Then in 1963, the country music community was struck with a tragedy when at just age 30, Patsy died in a plane crash. Despite the devastating loss of her friend, Loretta continued on in the industry and is today, known as the First Lady of Country Music,” the synopsis for the movie, directed by Callie Khouri, continues. “To this day, Loretta remains grateful to Patsy for her mentorship and above all, friendship, as the country music trailblazer that paved the way for Loretta.”

Patsy’s daughter, Julie Fudge, and Loretta’s daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, are co-producing the project on behalf of their mothers.

Lifetime’s Patsy & Loretta premieres on Saturday, October 19, at 8 p.m. ET.