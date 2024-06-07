Days ahead of his Wheel of Fortune retirement, Pat Sajak stepped out for a rare public appearance with his wife, Lesly Brown, on Monday, June 4. It marked their first photographed outing together in seven years.

Lately, emotions have been running high for the TV icon, who has been a part of the successful game show for 41 seasons.

“Well, the time has come to say goodbye,” Pat, 77, said in a clip ahead of his final episode airing on Friday, June 7. “I have a few thanks and acknowledgements before I go, and I want to start with all of you watching out there. It’s been an incredible privilege to be invited into millions of homes night after night, year after year, decade after decade.”